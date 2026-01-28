30°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 4:32 AM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

5a: Down to one lane due to structure fire in Maurepas on Hwy 22 NB/SB between Chinquapin Street and Live Oak St.

6:15a: Accident in St. James on Hwy 70 WB at Hwy 3125.

