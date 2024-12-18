TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

5:00 a.m.: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stopped traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159

8:27 a.m.: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Old Hammond Hwy WB at Airline Hwy

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog

Update: The Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge is back open