61°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Daily commuting updates can be found here:
Wreck on I-10 WB @ Essen with multiple lanes blocked (7a.m.)
Trending News
Two right lanes blocked on I-10 westbound at Highland (7:30a.m.)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...
-
Detectives looking to identify two people allegedly involved in Saturday shooting
-
Son of former St. Gabriel Police Chief dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday...
-
Mother arrested for murder after death of infant child in New Roads