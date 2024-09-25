83°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
6:35 a.m.: Left lane blocked in both directions at Airline Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Traffic backed up onto the Interstate. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed, one seriously injured in late-night crash on I-110
-
Boil water advisory issued for Pierre Part residents
-
DCFS names Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary
-
LSP: Driver arrested for negligent homicide after crash kills DOTD employee in...
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...