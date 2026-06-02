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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Disabled vehicle. Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A; CLEARED
5:08a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on Hwy 1 SB at Ernest Wilson Dr; CLEARED
5:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Scenic Hwy at Thomas Rd; CLEARED
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Winbourne Ave at N Acadian Trwy E; CLEARED
6:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED
Trending News
7a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Old Hammond Hwy; CLEARED
7:20a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at Ardenwood Dr; CLEARED
7:40a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Essen Ln/LA-3064/Exit 160, stop and go traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159
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