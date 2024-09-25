83°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Wednesday, September 25 2024
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:35 a.m.: Left lane blocked in both directions at Airline Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Traffic backed up onto the Interstate. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

