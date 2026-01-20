34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, January 20 2026 Jan 20, 2026 January 20, 2026 4:17 AM January 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Veterans Memorial Blvd at Harriet Quimby Ave.

Trending News

7a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge Evangeline St at E Brookstown Dr.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days