46°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here:
Trending News
7 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 WB @ college due to wreck
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Sneaker Fest 2025
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
-
Man who killed neighbor, shot two deputies in 2022 sentenced to life...
-
Woman accused of killing 22-year-old, injuring three others in Plank Road hit-and-run...
-
Community honors visionary founder of Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank after her...
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season