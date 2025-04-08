46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

40 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 7:05 AM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Trending News

7 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 WB @ college due to wreck

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days