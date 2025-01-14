46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

2 hours 44 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 January 14, 2025 7:37 AM January 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:15 a.m.: Middle lane blocked on MSRB eastbound just before 10/110 Split causing heavy delays 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days