TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-12 in Hammond

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Traffic backed up for several miles after a crash on I-12 in Hammond.

Traffic maps show I-12 eastbound at exit 38B having the right shoulder blocked due to a crash. Traffic still backed up to Exit 35 as of 2:30 p.m. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route at La. 190 eastbound.

