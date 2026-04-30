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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:30a: Closed due to accident in Westport on I 10 WB between LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151 and Hwy 3000/Ramah/Maringouin/Exit 135
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6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in The Avenues on US 190 WB at Sanchez Street
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