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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
4:50a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159
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Sports Video
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
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Tigers to finish year without home run leader as Jake Brown undergoes...