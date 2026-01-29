35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

3 hours 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, January 29 2026 Jan 29, 2026 January 29, 2026 4:26 AM January 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

Trending News

7a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days