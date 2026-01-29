35°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
7a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
Krewe of Denham Springs rolls through Livingston Parish this weekend
EBR Coroner Dr. Beau Clark featured in docuseries on fentanyl
LSP: Man dead after single-vehicle crash, hitting tree on La. Highway 10...
Owner of East Feliciana safari park allegedly defrauded couple contracting him for...
Denham Springs woman allegedly concealed income, defrauded SNAP out of $17K
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday