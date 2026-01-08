68°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog.
6:15 a.m.: Accident in North Baton Rouge on Winbourne Ave EB/WB at Juban Avenue; CLEARED
6:22 a.m.: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Denham Springs on I-12 WB between Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10 and Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED
7:18 a.m.: Airline Highway southbound is closed between Hwy 30/Hwy 431 and Hwy 22/Main Street due to an accident.; CLEARED
