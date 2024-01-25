64°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday daily commute

2 hours 27 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 7:32 AM January 25, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

9:10 a.m.: Traffic lights at the intersection of Hwy 621 and Hwy 73 are out due to a power outage in that area. Please expect delays and use caution if driving in this area.

-

7:30 a.m.: A tree is blocking Perkins Road between Pecue Lane and Highland Road. Avoid the area.

