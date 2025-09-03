TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road after crash

BATON ROUGE — The shoulder of I-10 westbound is blocked approaching Highland Road after a crash.

Congestion from the crash, which was first reported around 7:11 a.m., was backed up to around La. 73 near Geismar. When the crash was first reported, two lanes of traffic were closed.