TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road after crash

3 hours 54 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 7:33 AM September 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The shoulder of I-10 westbound is blocked approaching Highland Road after a crash.

Congestion from the crash, which was first reported around 7:11 a.m., was backed up to around La. 73 near Geismar. When the crash was first reported, two lanes of traffic were closed.

