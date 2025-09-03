87°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road after crash
BATON ROUGE — The shoulder of I-10 westbound is blocked approaching Highland Road after a crash.
Congestion from the crash, which was first reported around 7:11 a.m., was backed up to around La. 73 near Geismar. When the crash was first reported, two lanes of traffic were closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
-
16-year-old arrested after allegedly crashing into Morgan City Police unit with stolen...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors
-
2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...