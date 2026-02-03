67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Team 2 Traffic: Overturned vehicle on I-110 southbound near North 22nd curve

2 hours 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 1:12 PM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 110 near the North 22nd Street curve. 

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. 

First responders have blocked multiple lanes.

Traffic in the area is backed up past Chippewa.

