Team 2 Traffic: Overturned vehicle on I-110 southbound near North 22nd curve
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 110 near the North 22nd Street curve.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m.
First responders have blocked multiple lanes.
Traffic in the area is backed up past Chippewa.
