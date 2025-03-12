TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Multiple slowdowns along I-12 during morning commute

Daily commute updates can be found here:

11:12 a.m.: Accident. Two right lanes blocked on I-12 WB before Range Ave

7:20 a.m.: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 westbound at O'neal with right shoulder blocked

6:17 a.m.: Accident With Injury in South Burbank on Nicholson Dr northbound at Innovation Park Dr