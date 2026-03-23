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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Holden on I-12 EB at Hwy 441/Holden/Exit 29; CLEARED
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5:30a: Accident in St George on Bluebonnet Blvd at Picardy Avenue; CLEARED
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