One arrested in Sunday fatal shooting at Jefferson Lakes Apartments

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after allegedly admitting to deputies that he killed a person during an argument Sunday morning at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments complex.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Anthony Wesley Jr. was found shot to death in front of his apartment around 5:45 a.m.

Deputies said that 32-year-old Riddick Franklin admitted to killing Wesley, who had a previous relationship with the suspect's girlfriend.

An arrest affidavit says Franklin told deputies he went to see Wesley on Sunday morning to "cease fire" and end the fighting between the two, but shot him instead. Franklin allegedly said he then went home, took apart his weapon and washed his clothes.

Franklin was booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice.