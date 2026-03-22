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State Department tells Americans worldwide to 'exercise increased caution'

1 hour 50 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 9:09 PM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

In a notice on the U.S. State Department official website, the agency is advising Americans worldwide, "and especially in the Middle East," to "exercise increased caution."

"Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," the statement reads.

The State Department is warning that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside of the Middle East, "have been targeted."

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The agency warns that groups in support of Iran "may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

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