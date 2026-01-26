TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Due to the possibility of frozen roadways drivers are asked to stay off the roads if at all possible. Bridges and overpasses are at particular risk. DOTD has been treating priority routes like I-10, I-12, I-110, and U.S. 190.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.