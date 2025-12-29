TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:15a: Fallen tree - LA-1064 Both EB/WB at LA-1065/N Cherry St; CLEARED

6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Coursey Blvd at Royal Ascot Ave; CLEARED

7a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Westport on I 10 WB before LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED