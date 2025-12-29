TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:15a: Fallen tree - LA-1064 Both EB/WB at LA-1065/N Cherry St; CLEARED
6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Coursey Blvd at Royal Ascot Ave; CLEARED
7a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Westport on I 10 WB before LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED
7:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Pecue Ln; CLEARED

