TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

Monday, April 28 2025
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

5:30a.m.: Wreck on I-10 westbound at Perkins causing heavy early morning delays. 18- wheeler lost rear axel. 

7:10 a.m.: CLOSED- Hwy 16 Both NB/SB north of Hwy 22 and LA-444 due to wreck 

8 a.m.: Wreck at 10/110 split eastbound leaves left lane blocked on MSRB

