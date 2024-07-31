Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Miles of I-10 REOPENED after incident involving overweight 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development closed down a handful of major roadways in the capital area to offload a stalled 18-wheeler that was transporting an oversized load.
According to LaDOTD, an emergency closure was supposed to take place from 8 p.m. July 30 to 4 a.m. on July 31. While the offloading took a couple of hours longer than expected, the roadway was open as of 6:20 a.m..
Officials had to build temporary towers to provide leverage for cranes to adjust the load and remove it from the roadway.
I-12 Westbound was closed at US 61 (Airline Highway). I-10 Westbound was shut down between the I-10/12 merge and the I-10/110 merge.
Traffic on I-10 Westbound was detoured to I-12 Eastbound at US 61 (Airline Highway).
The roadway is completely open after this incident.
