TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: List of I-10 West nightly lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Starting Sunday night, multiple lanes on I-10 West will be closed overnight as construction crews continue on the I-10 widening project.

Nighttime Closures:

I-10 Westbound Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Ave.

Sunday, July 7 to Monday, July 8

One lane closed beginning at 9 p.m. followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Perkins Rd. On-Ramp

Sunday, July 7 to Monday, July 8

Full on-ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Dalrymple Dr. Off-Ramp

Sunday, July 7 to Friday, July 12

Full on-ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Ave.

Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12

One lane closed beginning at 7 p.m. followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Perkins Rd. On-Ramp

Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12

Full on-ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.