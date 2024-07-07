81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: List of I-10 West nightly lane closures

3 hours 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Starting Sunday night, multiple lanes on I-10 West will be closed overnight as construction crews continue on the I-10 widening project. 

Nighttime Closures:
I-10 Westbound Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Ave.
Sunday, July 7 to Monday, July 8
One lane closed beginning at 9 p.m. followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Perkins Rd. On-Ramp
Sunday, July 7 to Monday, July 8
Full on-ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Dalrymple Dr. Off-Ramp
Sunday, July 7 to Friday, July 12
Full on-ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Ave.
Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12
One lane closed beginning at 7 p.m. followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 5 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Perkins Rd. On-Ramp
Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12
Full on-ramp closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

