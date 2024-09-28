TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: LA-1 North closed due to vehicle fire

89°
Saturday, September 28 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — LA-1 northbound lanes are closed due to a cement truck fire near Phillips Lane before the Intracoastal Bridge. 

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Congestion has reached 2 miles. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road. 

