TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens near Capitol Access Road after crash

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after a crash Monday morning.

The crash, first reported around 6:15 a.m., caused significant delays, backing traffic up past Winbourne Avenue.

By 7:15 a.m., the blockage was cleared and the roadway had entirely reopened.

First responders were called to the scene.