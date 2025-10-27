65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens near Capitol Access Road after crash

Monday, October 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after a crash Monday morning. 

The crash, first reported around 6:15 a.m., caused significant delays, backing traffic up past Winbourne Avenue. 

By 7:15 a.m., the blockage was cleared and the roadway had entirely reopened.

First responders were called to the scene.

