TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound backed up after crash near Evangeline Street causes two lanes to close

BATON ROUGE — Traffic on I-110 southbound is backed up to Monte Sano Bayou after a crash near Evangeline Street caused two lanes to close.

The crash, first reported around 8:50 a.m., closed the right two lanes of the interstate.

Officials said that two people sustained minor injuries from the crash.