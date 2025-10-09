81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound backed up after crash near Evangeline Street causes two lanes to close
BATON ROUGE — Traffic on I-110 southbound is backed up to Monte Sano Bayou after a crash near Evangeline Street caused two lanes to close.
The crash, first reported around 8:50 a.m., closed the right two lanes of the interstate.
Officials said that two people sustained minor injuries from the crash.
