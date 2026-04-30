TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens between Ramah and Port Allen after crash involving three 18-wheelers

RAMAH — I-10 westbound was closed on the west side of the Mississippi River on Thursday morning due to a crash involving three 18-wheelers.

The crash, which was first reported around 2:40 a.m., happened around one mile before the Ramah exit, just before the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

I-10 westbound was closed between Ramah and the Lobdell Highway exit in Port Allen, with westbound traffic being diverted by Louisiana State Police and West Baton Rouge Parish deputies onto Lobdell and then to U.S. 190 as multiple heavy-duty tow trucks worked to clear the scene.

Iberville Parish deputies were diverting traffic at the Grosse Tete exit onto La. 77 and La. 76.

By 8:05 a.m., the roadway reopened and all involved vehicles had been moved.

No serious injuries were reported, ambulance officials said.