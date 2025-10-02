76°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens before Gonzales, St. Gabriel exit after wreck
GONZALES — I-10 westbound was completely blocked just before the Gonzales and St. Gabriel exit in Ascension Parish after a wreck Thursday morning
Traffic was passing the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with traffic backed up to Sorrento.
The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. By 7:45 a.m., the road reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nonprofit asks residents to go 'Lights Out' at night as millions of...
-
BRPD searching for man accused of stealing meat from Albertsons on Airline...
-
Jane Goodall, famed primatologist and conservationist, dies at 91
-
Student group who protested LSU presidential search meeting celebrates release of arrested...
-
Hammond Police identify woman who allegedly shoplifted over $900 of fragrances from...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11