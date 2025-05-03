74°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopened near Dalrymple Drive after crash injuring at least one

Saturday, May 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Interstate 10 westbound has reopened after two lanes were closed for about two hours just before Dalrymple Drive following a crash Saturday morning.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the accident around 9:30 a.m. and closed the left two lanes of I-10. According to the city's traffic incident log, at least one person was injured in the accident.

Congestion was past the I-10/I-12 split until the two lanes were reopened around 11:20 a.m.

