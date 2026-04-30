TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound closed between Ramah and Port Allen after crash involving three 18-wheelers

RAMAH — I-10 westbound was closed on the west side of the Mississippi River on Thursday morning due to a crash involving three 18-wheelers.

The crash, which was first reported around 2:40 a.m., happened between Ramah and Grosse Tete just before the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

I-10 westbound is closed between Ramah and the Lobdell Highway exit in Port Allen, with westbound traffic being diverted onto Lobdell as multiple heavy-duty tow trucks work to clear the scene.

According to TotalTraffic, no serious injuries were reported.