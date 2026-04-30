69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound closed between Ramah and Port Allen after crash involving three 18-wheelers

1 hour 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 5:24 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RAMAH — I-10 westbound was closed on the west side of the Mississippi River on Thursday morning due to a crash involving three 18-wheelers. 

The crash, which was first reported around 2:40 a.m., happened between Ramah and Grosse Tete just before the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. 

I-10 westbound is closed between Ramah and the Lobdell Highway exit in Port Allen, with westbound traffic being diverted onto Lobdell as multiple heavy-duty tow trucks work to clear the scene.

Trending News

According to TotalTraffic, no serious injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days