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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound closed between Ramah and Port Allen after crash involving three 18-wheelers
RAMAH — I-10 westbound was closed on the west side of the Mississippi River on Thursday morning due to a crash involving three 18-wheelers.
The crash, which was first reported around 2:40 a.m., happened between Ramah and Grosse Tete just before the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
I-10 westbound is closed between Ramah and the Lobdell Highway exit in Port Allen, with westbound traffic being diverted onto Lobdell as multiple heavy-duty tow trucks work to clear the scene.
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According to TotalTraffic, no serious injuries were reported.
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