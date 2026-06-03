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Verizon shows off Baton Rouge severe weather readiness 'nerve center' as hurricane season begins
BATON ROUGE — With hurricane season officially underway, Verizon on Wednesday showed off its Baton Rouge "nerve center" where it manages its severe weather responses.
During a tour of the facility, located at a "secret, secure location," a WBRZ crew got a behind-the-scenes look at Verizon's severe weather preparedness and response strategies.
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Our team saw live demonstrations of the technology used to assist first responders, a "barnyard" of mobile network technology deployments to ensure connectivity during natural disasters, and Verizon's critical infrastructure designed to keep first responders and customers connected.
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