TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 EB reopens between Grosse Tete, Lobdell Highway after truck drives off road

By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — The left inside lane of I-10 eastbound was closed Wednesday between Grosse Tete and Lobdell Highway after a truck drove off the road. 

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m.

By 1 p.m., the road was fully reopened. 

