TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound traffic reopens on Mississippi River Bridge after crash

49 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 12:40 PM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic were blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge for about an hour after a crash on Friday 

The crash happened near the Nicholson Drive exit of I-10 on the bridge and has left the two left lanes blocked. EMS responded to the crash, but did not transport any patients.

Traffic was approaching La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

