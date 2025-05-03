77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopened near Lobdell after crews clear stalled semi in median

3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 11:52 AM May 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOBDELL — Deputies temporarily closed one lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound between Lobdell and La. 1 as crews worked to clear a stalled semi-truck in the median Saturday morning.

The left lane of the interstate was closed around 9:45 a.m. as recovery efforts got underway for the truck and its trailer that left the roadway and entered the central median. By 11:50 a.m., the roadway was completely reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days