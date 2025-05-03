77°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopened near Lobdell after crews clear stalled semi in median
LOBDELL — Deputies temporarily closed one lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound between Lobdell and La. 1 as crews worked to clear a stalled semi-truck in the median Saturday morning.
The left lane of the interstate was closed around 9:45 a.m. as recovery efforts got underway for the truck and its trailer that left the roadway and entered the central median. By 11:50 a.m., the roadway was completely reopened.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...