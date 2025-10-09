87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound fully reopens between Lobdell Highway and La. 1 after crash

4 hours 32 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 9:21 AM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — One lane was closed on I-10 eastbound after a car crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday morning.

The left lane was closed between Lobdell Highway and La. 1 after the crash, which was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Trending News

By 9:10 a.m., the road had reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days