TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Germany Road closed in Gonzales after semi-truck overturns

Tuesday, November 18 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The westbound lanes of Germany Road in Gonzales are closed between Braud Road and La. 44 after a semi-truck overturned. 

Ascension Parish deputies said both lanes of the road will be closed while a tow truck clears the scene of the 18-wheeler crash, which was first reported around 7 a.m. 

