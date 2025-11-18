TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Germany Road closed in Gonzales after semi-truck overturns

GONZALES — The westbound lanes of Germany Road in Gonzales are closed between Braud Road and La. 44 after a semi-truck overturned.

Ascension Parish deputies said both lanes of the road will be closed while a tow truck clears the scene of the 18-wheeler crash, which was first reported around 7 a.m.