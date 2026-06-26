TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:40a: Accident in right lane in off ramp in Port Allen on I 10 WB off-ramp to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

7:05a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Florida Blvd; CLEARED

8a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B; CLEARED