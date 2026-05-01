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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
7:10a: Accident. Center lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153
7:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Burbank Dr
7a: Accident in Louisiana State University on South Stadium Road at Highland Rd; CLEARED
5:45a: Accident in Walker on Florida Blvd WB at Walker South Rd; CLEARED
5:15a: Accident in on ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB on-ramp from I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED
Trending News
5:05a: Closed due to accident in Grosse Tete on I 10 EB between LA-77/Rosedale/Grosse Tete/Exit 139 and LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151. EB I-10 at MM 145; CLEARED
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