Lockdown at Central High School lifted after school received threatening phone call

3 hours 27 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 12:12 PM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Central High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after the school received a threatening phone call. 

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as a precaution, a message sent out by the school said. Within 30 minutes, the lockdown was lifted.

"Students and staff are safe and are following established safety protocols. We are working closely with local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the report," officials said.

Central Police said they had a very large law enforcement presence with many agencies assisting us.

"All is secure right now, and we are just verifying that everyone is safe," police said.

