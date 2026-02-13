62°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart...
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Department of Health launches Project M.O.M. aimed at stopping maternal overdose deaths
-
Governor says Lee Mallett will replace Scott Ballard as president of the...
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...