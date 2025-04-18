68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 4:28 AM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

5:30 AM: Accident With Injury in Greenwell Springs on Greenwell Springs Rd at Rolling Oaks Ave

Trending News

5:30 AM: Accident in East Baton Rouge on College Dr at I-10 *CLEARED*

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days