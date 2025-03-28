73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

3 hours 37 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 6:18 AM March 28, 2025 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here:

Trending News

Gurney at Centerra. Closed due to fatality accident. That will affect traffic en route to Central Private

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days