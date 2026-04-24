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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound lanes of US 190 near Eugene Street in Denham Springs reopen after vehicle overturns

54 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 8:25 AM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Eastbound lanes of U.S. 190 were closed for around an hour at the Tractor Supply Company store near Eugene Street due to an overturned vehicle on Friday. 

The crash was first reported around 7:20 a.m. 

The crash was cleared and the roadway reopened by 8:24 a.m.

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