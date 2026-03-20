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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash blocks four lanes on Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue, two injured
ST. GEORGE — Fire crews with the St. George Fire Department are currently on the scene of a crash on Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue.
According to the department, four lanes on Siegen Lane are currently blocked at this time. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition, emergency officials said.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek alternate routes.
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