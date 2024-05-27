93°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash at I-10 at Perkins Road blocks one lane

2 hours 39 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 3:19 PM May 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Cars piled up along I-10 near Perkins Road on Monday afternoon following a wreck that shut down one lane. 

According to DOTD, the right lane was blocked around 3 p.m. for a disabled semi truck. 

No injuries have been reported. 

