TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash at I-10 at Perkins Road blocks one lane
BATON ROUGE - Cars piled up along I-10 near Perkins Road on Monday afternoon following a wreck that shut down one lane.
According to DOTD, the right lane was blocked around 3 p.m. for a disabled semi truck.
No injuries have been reported.
