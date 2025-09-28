82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash along Whiskey Bay Bridge closes one westbound lane

2 hours 49 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, September 28 2025 Sep 28, 2025 September 28, 2025 4:29 PM September 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BASIN BRIDGE - Traffic is stalled along westbound Interstate 10 over the Whiskey Bay Bridge to Ramah Road. 

According to DOTD, a wreck around 4:03 p.m. caused the lanes to close. 

Trending News

No information about injuries has been reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days