TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Center lane open on I-12 West at Airline after 18-wheeler crash

Center lane open on I-12 West at Airline after 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE — I-12 Westbound was shut down at Airline Highway due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.

The center lane reopened just after 3:30 p.m.

Congestion reached O'Neal Lane. The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said Hazmat units were dispatched to the crash to deal with "fuel on the road."

